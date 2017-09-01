School bus and SUV involved in crash, blocking traffic in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Emergency crews are responding to a crash in Bradenton involving a school bus and an SUV.
It happened around 7:15 a.m. at Greyhawk Boulevard and SR-64.
The eastbound, right lane of SR-64 is blocked.
Stay with WFLA.com for updates about this story.
