Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: August 21 to August 26

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — State inspectors temporarily closed six Tampa Bay eateries from August 21, 2017 to August 26, 2017. We’ve listed the restaurants that were closed below, along with details about what inspectors say they found.
Green Corner at 1261 S. Ft. Harrison Ave. in Clearwater
August 21, 2017: Restaurant was temporarily closed with 15 violations
- The wall near the prep line in the kitchen was soiled with accumulated grease, food debris and dust.
- Nonfood-grade containers were used for food storage.
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: cut tomato 46°F, cut lettuce 48°F, sprouts 60°F.
- Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. This included: 4 soft droppings and 21 hard droppings in the cabinet under the soda fountain, 4 dry droppings in the bottom of the sugar packet case, 3 droppings on the floor behind the soda fountain cabinet and rodent droppings too numerous to count on the floor under the built in cabinet. There was also a box of sugar packets that had 8 chewed open packets inside, 24 chewed open sugar packets behind the box of sugar, 3 chewed open packets visible on floor and the box of sugar had gnaw marks around a hole in the box and a hole in the bottom of the box.
- There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine.
August 22, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 5 violations
Maggie Mae’s Surise Café at 1261 Gulf Blvd. Ste. 104 in Clearwater
August 22, 2017: Restaurant was temporarily closed with 10 violations
- Dead roaches were found on the premises. 1 dead cockroach was found next to the server station in the dining room.
- Creamer and honey packets were stored on the floor behind server station.
- In-use knives were stored in the cracks between pieces of equipment.
- Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 2 in the dining area under a booth in the dining room, 1 under a cardboard box behind the server station in the dining area and 4 small live cockroaches were found in the dining room in frames of wood across from the booths.
August 23, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 1 violation
Hardees at 3795 N. 34 St. in St. Petersburg
August 22, 2017: Restaurant was temporarily closed with 19 violations
- The char-broiler was squealing loudly and in poor repair.
- The floor drain covers were heavily soiled.
- The floor was soiled with an accumulation of debris under the cook line.
- The walls throughout the restaurant, but especially near biscuit area, were soiled with accumulated grease, food debris and dust.
- Water was leaking from pipes under the dish sink.
- Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1 roach was found near the dry dish storage area.
- Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 4 soft droppings were found in the dry food storage under storage rack.
- Rodent rub marks were present along walls. 1 rodent rub mark was found on the wall along a pipe near and above the soda machine.
August 22, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 3 violations
Trinity Varsity Club at 3523 Little Rd. in New Port Richey
August 22, 2017: Restaurant was temporarily closed with 24 violations
- A build-up of mold-like substance was found outside of ice bin under the soda machine.
- Dead roaches were found on the premises. 2 were found on the floor in the dry storage room.
- The floors were not maintained to be smooth and durable.
- In-use tongs were stored on equipment door handles between uses.
- The interior of the oven had a heavy accumulation of black substance, grease and food debris.
- The walk-in cooler gaskets were soiled with slimy, mold-like build-up.
- Potentially hazardous cold foods in the reach-in cooler were held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: cut tomatoes 46°F, cheese 49°F, sausage 50°F, roast beef 49°F and cut lettuce 50°F.
- Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Approximately 10 live roaches were found in the gasket of the reach-in cooler across from grill.
- An accumulation of black/green mold-like substance was found in the interior of the ice machine.
August 23, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 3 violations
Wild Willy’s Bar & Grill at 13355 S Belcher Rd. in Largo
August 22, 2017: Restaurant was temporarily closed with 21 violations
- Chicken breasts in a bucket were stored on the floor in walk in cooler along with a bucket of pickles.
- The floor in the bar area was covered with standing water.
- The interior of the microwave was soiled with encrusted food debris.
- The shelf under the preparation table was soiled with food debris.
- The soda gun holster had mold like debris and accumulated slime.
- The wall near Ansul system was soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and dust.
- Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 7 soft droppings were found on the side of the soda rack in kitchen, 23 droppings were found under and behind the soda box rack in the kitchen, 4 dry droppings next to the 3 compartment sink in the kitchen, 6 hard droppings behind the prep table at the pizza oven, 16 dry droppings in the alcohol storage area next to kitchen and 4 rodent droppings in the bar area beside beer cooler.
- There were rodent rub mark in the kitchen over the wall behind the grill and rodent rub marks on the wall near the soda box rack.
- Commercially processed ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food was opened and held more than 24 hours without properly being date marked after opening. This included commercially packaged Cole slaw.
- Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food was prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours without properly being date marked. This included chicken breast opened in the walk in cooler.
August 23, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 7 violations
Skyway Jacks Restaurant at 2795 34 St. S. in St. Petersburg
August 24, 2017: Restaurant was temporarily closed with 14 violations
- The cutting board had cut marks too deep and is no longer cleanable.
- The walk-in cooler gaskets were soiled with slimy, mold-like build-up.
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: cut tomato 64°F, sauerkraut 64°F, macaroni salad 63°F, cooked onions 63°F and pooled egg 63°F.
- Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. Approximately 15 live roaches were on the wheel of the reach-in cooler on the cook line and 3 live roaches were found in the corner of the dry stock area.
- Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food was prepared onsite and held for more than 24 hours and was not properly date marked. This included: cooked meatloaf, corned beef hash, cooked peppers and onions.
- The slicer blade guard was soiled with old food debris.
August 25, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 5 violations
The following Tampa Bay restaurants received the most violations during inspections conducted from August 21, to August 26, 2017.
Salsabor Salsabor at 6404 Ridge Rd. in Port Richey, 36 violations
- Unwashed vegetables were stored with ready-to-eat food. A head of lettuce was sitting on top of ham and cheese in the reach in cooler.
- Flour tortillas had mold-like growth on them. A stop sale was issued.
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: ribs 57°F, chicken 57°, beans 49°F, cooked beef 52°F, cooked beef and cheese 49°F and chopped fresh garlic in oil 46°F.
Treasure Island R Bar at 245 108 Ave. in Treasure Island, 37 violations
- The wall was soiled with accumulation of black debris in dishwashing area.
- Raw chicken, fish and ground beef was stored over ready-to-eat food in the walk-in cooler.
- A Stop Sale was issued on potentially hazardous food due to temperature abuse. This include: chili 45°F, chowder 53°F, soup 51°F and cooked ribs 59°F.
Chopstick Express Inc at 3946 4 St. N. in St. Petersburg, 33 violations
- An accumulation of black/green mold-like substance was found in the interior of the ice machine.
- The establishment advertised crab on menu and menu board but served imitation crab.
- The operator was unable to provide documentation that aqua-cultured fish had been raised in a controlled environment and fed formulated feed.
Country Pizza & Italian Grill at 6205 US HWY 19 in New Port Richey, 44 violations
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: fresh spinach 51°F, raw sausage 46°F, cooked sausage 46°F, cooked beef 45°F, ham 45°F, field greens 45°F, cut lettuce 44°F and butter 56°F.
- The bathroom toilets were not clean.
- The walk-in cooler gaskets were soiled with slimy/mold-like build-up.
Yummy House China Bistro Inc at 2620 East Hillsborough Ave. Ste. 101 in Tampa, 32 violations
- Dead roaches were found on the premises. 2 were found dead next to oven in the prep area.
- The wall near the back prep area was soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and dust.
- Pooled eggs were stored over ready-to-eat garlic and oil in the walk-in cooler.
FUJIYAMA SUSHI AND GRILL at 2571 W CR 48 in BUSHNELL, 34 violations
- Dead roaches on premises. 5 under toaster oven in sushi bar, 5 in storage cabinets in sushi bar.
- All potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) foods in reach-in cooler cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Reach-in cooler on cooks line filled at 11:00 a.m. Dumpling 50°, shrimp 50°, fish 50°.
- Cutting board(s) stained/soiled.
Steak N Shake Rest #76 at 2315 S Dale Mabry in Tampa, 49 violations
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: tomatoes slices 49°F, tomatoes diced 56°F, pasta 50°F and pancake batter 49°F.
- An accumulation of mold-like substance was found on the milk dispensing equipment.
- An employee switched from working with raw food to working with ready-to-eat food without washing their hands.
Saki Endless Sushi & Hibachi Restaurant at 11921 N. Dale Mabry in Tampa, 32 violations
- Grease had accumulated on the kitchen floor and under the cooking equipment.
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: Beef 45°F, chicken 46°F, squid 45°F, shrimp 46°F, pasta 46°F and cooked chicken 47°F.
- Raw chicken was stored over ready-to-eat sauces.
