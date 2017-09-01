PHOTOS: Truck driver sought after Lakeland girl, 11, seriously injured in hit-and-run crash

Polk County Sheriff's Office

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – An 11-year-old Lakeland girl is in the hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash. Now the Polk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person responsible.

Around 4 p.m. on Friday, witnesses observed Trinity Hamilton walking off the shoulder of the road near the intersection of Idlewild Street and Leslie Drive and Lakeland. They said they saw an older white pickup truck coming towards her veer off the road and drive into the child. Deputies said he was traveling between 30 and 35 miles per hour and the impact sent Hamilton into the ditch on the side of the road. Post-impact, witnesses said the truck traveled back onto the roadway and sped off abruptly in the opposite direction onto Lake Parker Drive, heading southbound.

Witnesses tended to the child until paramedics arrived to take her to St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital in Tampa, where she’s being treated for serious injuries.  She is now with her parents and is expected to be okay, deputies said.

Witnesses described the driver as a white male in his 30s. He has brown hair and was wearing tinted glasses. He was allegedly driving an older model 2-door white Ford F-150 with what appears to be a black stripe or black tape on the hood. It may be missing the passenger side mirror, and the front passenger headlamp area could be damaged.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call Heartland CrimeStoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS or log onto http://www.P3tips.com to submit your tip via the web. You must call CrimeStoppers to be eligible for a reward.

