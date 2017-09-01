PHOTOS: SUV crashes into GameStop in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An SUV plowed through a video game store in Tampa Friday morning, causing an unknown amount of damage.

The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a GameStop at 2170 Fowler Ave. in Tampa and observed a white SUV at the back of the back of the store, surrounded by video games and shattered glass.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident.

Code Enforcement was called to the scene to evaluate the building.

No further details are available at this time.

