Nurse arrested for not giving police patient’s blood shares video of confrontation

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL) – A Salt Lake City nurse was arrested after refusing to give police blood from an unconscious patient.

University of Utah charge nurse Alex Wubbels said the request for blood isn’t allowed under the policy the hospital established with law enforcement.

Police wanted the blood after a fiery crash caused by a car fleeing police and traveling in the wrong direction sent another semi-truck driver to the hospital. He was unconscious and not suspect of any wrongdoing. However, police still wanted his blood.

New Salt Lake City police body camera video was released of her controversial arrest. In the video of the July 26 incident, you can see the officer make the arrest for obstructing justice. She even showed officers a copy of their protocol.

As he goes to put her in handcuffs you can hear the nurse shout that she has done nothing wrong.

The nurse said officers did not have a warrant or meet any of the mandatory criteria needed for taking the blood.

“I just feel betrayed, I feel angry. I feel a lot of things. And I am still confused,” Wubbels said.

“The only job I have as a nurse is to keep my patients safe. A blood draw, it just gets thrown around there like it’s some simple thing. But blood is your blood. That’s your property.”

She was released from the cuffs shortly after the altercation, and was never charged with a crime

She has not filed any civil action against the police agencies involved, but is calling for better training of officers.