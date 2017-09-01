North Port woman arrested after 2 dogs found emaciated

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman was arrested on animal cruelty charges after two malnourished dogs were found in a home she previously lived in with her boyfriend in July.
A concerned neighbor of Kelsy Lewis called deputies about two malnourished dogs at the home on Maraldo Drive.
The dogs were found emaciated and locked in a lanai with no food or water.
A dog named named Remy was so emaciated, the complete outline of his rib cage and spine area could be seen.
The other dog, named Puppy, was emaciated and had patches of fur missing from her body, as well as fleas.
Deputies tried to track down Lewis for several weeks. Phone calls and messages to her were not returned.
When deputies were finally able to make contact with Lewis, she said she moved out of the home in March when her boyfriend was arrested. She said she did not know who her boyfriend asked to take care of the dogs.
Lewis admitted to deputies she went back to the home on several occasions, but did not check to see if the dogs had food or water because she was scared of them.
The boyfriend, Raymond Harris, told deputies he had been in a relationship with Lewis for nine years and she had always taken care of the dogs.
Lewis told Harris during frequent phone conversations that she was feeding the dogs and they “were good.”
Lewis was arrested on Thursday.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Deputies: Woman gave newborn to stranger at Sarasota Co. park
- Speeding SUV crashes into Riverview home
- Target 8: VA therapist tells Marine treated for PTSD he’s only there for the drugs
- Tampa woman advertising need for kidney claims HOA wants signs taken down
- Better Call Behnken: Birthday cake disaster leaves St. Pete mother furious
- 4 Tampa Bay area attorneys among 6 suspended, reprimanded, or disciplined by Florida Supreme Court
- Nurse arrested for not giving police patient’s blood shares video of confrontation
- PHOTO: ‘Miracle baby’ with umbilical cord still attached found inside gym bag
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.