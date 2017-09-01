North Port woman arrested after 2 dogs found emaciated

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman was arrested on animal cruelty charges after two malnourished dogs were found in a home she previously lived in with her boyfriend in July.

A concerned neighbor of Kelsy Lewis called deputies about two malnourished dogs at the home on Maraldo Drive.

The dogs were found emaciated and locked in a lanai with no food or water.

A dog named named Remy was so emaciated, the complete outline of his rib cage and spine area could be seen.

The other dog, named Puppy, was emaciated and had patches of fur missing from her body, as well as fleas.

Deputies tried to track down Lewis for several weeks. Phone calls and messages to her were not returned.

When deputies were finally able to make contact with Lewis, she said she moved out of the home in March when her boyfriend was arrested. She said she did not know who her boyfriend asked to take care of the dogs.

Lewis admitted to deputies she went back to the home on several occasions, but did not check to see if the dogs had food or water because she was scared of them.

The boyfriend, Raymond Harris, told deputies he had been in a relationship with Lewis for nine years and she had always taken care of the dogs.

Lewis told Harris during frequent phone conversations that she was feeding the dogs and they “were good.”

Lewis was arrested on Thursday.

