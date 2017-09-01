News Channel 8 for Texas

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – WFLA News Channel 8 partnered with the Red Cross to raise funds for disaster relief in Texas after Harvey made landfall and caused catastrophic flooding, forcing thousands of people from their homes.

You can donate to the Red Cross by going to its website, calling 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669) or texting 90999 to donate $10. The money goes toward recovery efforts.
  • Grab your phone
  • Text REDCROSS to 90999 to donate $10 now.

Donate to the Red Cross online here.

To help the victims of the disaster, WFLA News Channel 8 hosted a Telethon for Texas to raise Harvey funds on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Many of our viewers phoned in to donate, and we appreciate each and every one of you.

Together, we raised a grand total of $66,602.

