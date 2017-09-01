Mold closes section of Lakewood Ranch High School

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WFLA) – Lakewood Ranch High School in Manatee County is experiencing severe mold problems.

One of six building on campus at the school is closed while crews work to clean up and fix the problem.

Visible mold was seen in the building impacted and the Manatee County School District contracted with an environmental company to evaluate the problem.

On Friday Aug. 25, the environmental company returned a report on the problem and school officials closed the building and redistributed classes to other buildings on campus.

A school district spokesman said 45 workers were sent in the next day to begin clean up and repairs of the issue.

He said 2,400 students attend Lakewood Ranch High School, the buildings were constructed in 1998.

Parents were advised of the issue by phone calls and then an informational meeting was held to answer questions about the mold problem.

School officials expect the problems to be corrected and classes to resume in the building by Sept. 11.

