Married couple facing numerous child porn charges in Manatee County

Manatee County Sheriff's Office

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – A husband and wife who are now facing numerous child pornography charges will have a first appearance hearing in Manatee County Friday.

Ryan Christopher Myers, 39, and his wife Alethea Jean Myers, 48, were arrested Thursday at their home on 52nd Court East in Parrish, deputies say.

According to investigators, Ryan Myers was charged with three counts of sexual performance by a child and one count of transmission of child pornography.  Alethea Myers is facing a charge for one count of sexual performance by a child.

Undercover detectives began investigating the couple on June 17 and used an IP address to gather enough evidence to make the arrests.

This process allows deputies to track suspects who are in possession of, advertise or download child pornography, officials say.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Dave Bristow says more charges are pending against the couple.

