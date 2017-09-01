Lightning strike causes apartment building evacuation in Tampa, 38 displaced

(Source: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A lightning strike caused an apartment building evacuation on Friday in Tampa.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue received the call at 5:30 p.m. for a reported structure fire at the Park at Orvieto apartments on Blue Rock Drive.

When firefighters arrived, they saw light smoke coming from the roof and one of the apartments.

Firefighters knocked down the fire and TECO disconnected the power. The cause of the fire was determined to be a lightning strike.

Due to the type of electrical connections between two adjoining buildings, it was determined by TECO technicians they could not reconnect the power to the two buildings, displacing 38 people in 24 apartments.

A total of 31 adults and seven children were displaced. The apartment complex is housing some of the displaced in 10 open apartments and the remainder of the displaced are being placed at a hotel.

There were no reported injuries.

