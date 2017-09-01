Is school sports insurance worth the cost?

Matt Hafer (picture courtesy Andy Hafer)

TAMPA, Fla.  (WFLA) – It’s pay to play as Tampa Bay area school districts make parents buy extra insurance if their kids wants to play after school sports.

But is it really worth it?

Andy Hafer of Tampa says there’s no question that it is. His family has had  two boys graduate from Plant High School while their only daughter is now a sophomore.

He says the minimal cost for insurance has more than paid for itself. Hafer’s son, Matthew, is now a freshman in college and spent most of his junior year at Plant in the training room getting rehabbed.

The tough defenseman on the lacrosse team broke his leg and not to mention a lot of other minor injuries.

“It’s a relatively small cost relative to other medical insurance,” Hafer told News Channel 8.  “To tell you the truth, I’d gladly pay that all day.”

It’s a way for school districts to cover themselves so they can know with certainty that every student is insured.

“We don’t know day to day who has insurance,” said Tany Arja, public information spokesperson for the Hillsborough County School District, who says the insurance is mandatory.  “We want to make sure that our students are safe.

It’s the only way for them to know the students are insured.

“When they’re out there playing,  when they’re out on the practice field, and when they’re out at games, so we want to ensure that they have insurance and this is the only way that we can ensure that all of our students participating have insurance,” Arja said.

As for Hafer, he says he can understand why some parents aren’t as eager as he is to get the insurance.

“The second their kid gets injured, they will be very happy that they plopped down that extra money,” Hafer told News Channel 8.

Now he just hopes his daughter doesn’t have to use the insurance this year and is glad he has that extra sense of security.

The cost for this insurance varies from school district to school district.

