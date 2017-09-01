Hillsborough sheriff seeks help finding missing, endangered girl

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing and endangered girl who was last seen at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Sarah Jean Delva, age 17, was wearing a summer dress, carrying a large white purse with a flower on it, and had a blanket and headphones with her.

She was last seen in front of her home on Long Cypress Drive in Ruskin. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Detectives say she is considered endangered due to comments she wrote in a letter she left behind.

Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of Delva is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

