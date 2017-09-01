Hernando home struck by lightning, dog burned by fire inside

By Published:
(Source: Hernando County Fire Rescue)

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A family was displaced on Friday after a lightning strike caused a fire in their home.

(Source: Hernando County Fire Rescue)

Hernando County Fire Rescue was called to the home at 2:04 p.m. Initial reports indicated the fire was in the garage and kitchen.

Fire crews found the garage fully involved in fire when they arrived.

All residents of the home were accounted for, but the family dog was still missing.

The fire was brought under control, but the garage and kitchen sustained heavy fire damage.

The dog sustained burn injuries from the fire.

The dog was taken to a local veterinarian for treatment and its condition is unknown.

(Source: Hernando County Fire Rescue)

The were no injuries reported to civilians or first responders.

Based on reports from the residents and the fire crews’ investigation, it appears the home was struck by lightning, which caused the fire.

 

Two adults and a child were displaced by the damage. The American Red Cross will provide the family with assistance.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s