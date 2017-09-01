Hernando home struck by lightning, dog burned by fire inside

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A family was displaced on Friday after a lightning strike caused a fire in their home.
Hernando County Fire Rescue was called to the home at 2:04 p.m. Initial reports indicated the fire was in the garage and kitchen.
Fire crews found the garage fully involved in fire when they arrived.
All residents of the home were accounted for, but the family dog was still missing.
The fire was brought under control, but the garage and kitchen sustained heavy fire damage.
The dog sustained burn injuries from the fire.
The dog was taken to a local veterinarian for treatment and its condition is unknown.
The were no injuries reported to civilians or first responders.
Based on reports from the residents and the fire crews’ investigation, it appears the home was struck by lightning, which caused the fire.
Two adults and a child were displaced by the damage. The American Red Cross will provide the family with assistance.
