Governor Scott schedules execution for man convicted of 2 murders

By Published:
Michael Lambrix, Florida Department of Corrections photo

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – A Florida man convicted of killing two people more than three decades ago is once again scheduled to be executed.

Gov. Rick Scott signed a death warrant Friday for 57-year-old Michael Ray Lambrix, also known as Cary Michael Lambrix. The execution is set for Oct. 5.

Lambrix was convicted of the 1983 killings of Clarence Moore and Aleisha Bryant. Prosecutors said he killed them after an evening of drinking at his trailer near LaBelle, about 30 miles from Fort Myers.

Lambrix was scheduled to be executed last year, but it was delayed after a U.S. Supreme Court decision found the state’s death penalty law unconstitutional. State legislators have since changed the law twice.

This marks the third time in 30 years that Lambrix’s execution has been scheduled.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s