Governor Scott schedules execution for man convicted of 2 murders

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – A Florida man convicted of killing two people more than three decades ago is once again scheduled to be executed.
Gov. Rick Scott signed a death warrant Friday for 57-year-old Michael Ray Lambrix, also known as Cary Michael Lambrix. The execution is set for Oct. 5.
Lambrix was convicted of the 1983 killings of Clarence Moore and Aleisha Bryant. Prosecutors said he killed them after an evening of drinking at his trailer near LaBelle, about 30 miles from Fort Myers.
Lambrix was scheduled to be executed last year, but it was delayed after a U.S. Supreme Court decision found the state’s death penalty law unconstitutional. State legislators have since changed the law twice.
This marks the third time in 30 years that Lambrix’s execution has been scheduled.
