Friday Night Blitz Sept. 1

TAMPA (WFLA) – After many games were canceled or postponed during week one, week two got off to a better, though still soggy, start.

Don’t miss this week’s Game of the Week and Play of the Week in the videos below!t

Game of the week: Wiregrass Ranch 8, Wesley Chapel 7

Zephryhills 36, Sunlake 7

Largo 14, East Lake 12

Tampa Catholic 13, Tarpon Springs 12

Palmetto 30, Manatee 10 – This game has been postponed due to weather until Saturday. The game was in the third quarter.

Spoto 22, Lennard 6

Hillsborough 14, Plant City 0

Lake Gibson vs. Kathleen – This has been postponed due to weather.

Play of the week: Chance Martin interception
Chance Martin made an incredible interception against Spoto to be this week’s Friday Night Blitz Play of the Week.

