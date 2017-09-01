Friday Night Blitz Sept. 1

TAMPA (WFLA) – After many games were canceled or postponed during week one, week two got off to a better, though still soggy, start.
Don’t miss this week’s Game of the Week and Play of the Week in the videos below!t
Game of the week: Wiregrass Ranch 8, Wesley Chapel 7
Zephryhills 36, Sunlake 7
Largo 14, East Lake 12
Tampa Catholic 13, Tarpon Springs 12
Palmetto 30, Manatee 10 – This game has been postponed due to weather until Saturday. The game was in the third quarter.
Spoto 22, Lennard 6
Hillsborough 14, Plant City 0
Lake Gibson vs. Kathleen – This has been postponed due to weather.
Play of the week: Chance Martin interception
Chance Martin made an incredible interception against Spoto to be this week’s Friday Night Blitz Play of the Week.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Deputies: Woman gave newborn to stranger at Sarasota Co. park
- Speeding SUV crashes into Riverview home
- Target 8: VA therapist tells Marine treated for PTSD he’s only there for the drugs
- Tampa woman advertising need for kidney claims HOA wants signs taken down
- Better Call Behnken: Birthday cake disaster leaves St. Pete mother furious
- 4 Tampa Bay area attorneys among 6 suspended, reprimanded, or disciplined by Florida Supreme Court
- Nurse arrested for not giving police patient’s blood shares video of confrontation
- PHOTO: ‘Miracle baby’ with umbilical cord still attached found inside gym bag