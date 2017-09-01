Friday Morning Blitz: Riverview HS vs. Freedom HS

By Published:
Double-A stopped by Riverview High School.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s that time of year again, high school football season is underway in the Tampa Bay area!

To celebrate, each Friday morning, WFLA News Channel 8’s Anthony “Double-A” Allfred will visit one local high school for a pep rally to remember.

This week, Double-A stopped by Riverview High School to see how they’re getting pumped up for their game Friday night against Freedom High School.

High School Blitz Pep Rally

  • Friday mornings from 6:30 to 7 a.m. on WFLA News Channel 8
  • Friday mornings from 7 to 9 a.m. on WFLA News Channel 8

High School Football Team of the Week

  • Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m. on WFLA News Channel 8

Game of the Week

  • Fridays from 4 to 6 p.m on WFLA News Channel 8

Friday Night Blitz Show (Game highlights and scores)

  • Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on WFLA News Channel 8
Riverview High School Sharks pep rally.
Riverview High School Sharks pep rally.

WFLA NEWS CHANNEL 8 VAN MICROWAVE

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s