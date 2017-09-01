Florida misses FEMA deadlines

(WESH) Hurricane Matthew left in its wake tens of millions of dollars in damage and huge bills for Florida cities and counties, fixing roads, cleaning up debris. Some of those claims have been rejected by the Federal Emergency Management Agency or, FEMA.
When Brevard county’s $391,000 claim for cleaning up debris from private roads was denied, it sent an appeal to the Florida Division of Emergency Management, which handles appeals on behalf of local jurisdictions. Problem is, it was not filed on time.
Two state workers were fired, and now the agency’s director, Bryan Koon, reveals at least 26 appeals have not been filed on time dating as far back as the 2004 hurricanes that delivered Charley, Frances, Ivan and Jeanne. Koon says it’s a “small percentage of total claims” and that a “forensic audit” is underway to determine just how many claims and how much money has not been reimbursed to cities and counties.
