Florida Gov. Rick Scott: No more bonuses for employees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida Gov. Rick Scott says that the state’s two economic development organizations should stop paying bonuses to its employees.

Scott on Thursday put that idea in a letter he sent to the boards that oversee Enterprise Florida and Visit Florida. Visit Florida promotes the state to tourists, while Enterprise Florida is responsible for trying to lure companies to the state.

Both agencies receive millions from taxpayers but have used private donations to pay bonuses. Both organizations have come under fire in the past year for spending.

Visit Florida paid nearly $441,000 in employee bonuses this summer. The bonuses were first approved by the agency board in May 2016 but were not paid out until July.

Enterprise Florida paid out bonuses last year but has not approved any for 2017.

