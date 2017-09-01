Dunedin man arrested when detectives recover images of bestiality, child pornography from computer

By Published:

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) – A Dunedin man was arrested for 15 counts of possession of child pornography on Thursday.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Jeffrey Allen, 55, was in possession of child pornography.

Detectives were able to recover numerous images depicting bestiality and child pornography from his computer.

Allen was out of jail on bond from a previous arrest in October 2016 regarding video voyeurism on a juvenile, which was revoked.

He was taken to the Pinellas County Jail without further incident.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s