Dunedin man arrested when detectives recover images of bestiality, child pornography from computer

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) – A Dunedin man was arrested for 15 counts of possession of child pornography on Thursday.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Jeffrey Allen, 55, was in possession of child pornography.

Detectives were able to recover numerous images depicting bestiality and child pornography from his computer.

Allen was out of jail on bond from a previous arrest in October 2016 regarding video voyeurism on a juvenile, which was revoked.

He was taken to the Pinellas County Jail without further incident.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES