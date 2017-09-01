Dunedin man arrested when detectives recover images of bestiality, child pornography from computer

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) – A Dunedin man was arrested for 15 counts of possession of child pornography on Thursday.
According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Jeffrey Allen, 55, was in possession of child pornography.
Detectives were able to recover numerous images depicting bestiality and child pornography from his computer.
Allen was out of jail on bond from a previous arrest in October 2016 regarding video voyeurism on a juvenile, which was revoked.
He was taken to the Pinellas County Jail without further incident.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Deputies: Woman gave newborn to stranger at Sarasota Co. park
- Speeding SUV crashes into Riverview home
- Target 8: VA therapist tells Marine treated for PTSD he’s only there for the drugs
- Tampa woman advertising need for kidney claims HOA wants signs taken down
- Better Call Behnken: Birthday cake disaster leaves St. Pete mother furious
- 4 Tampa Bay area attorneys among 6 suspended, reprimanded, or disciplined by Florida Supreme Court
- Nurse arrested for not giving police patient’s blood shares video of confrontation
- PHOTO: ‘Miracle baby’ with umbilical cord still attached found inside gym bag
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.