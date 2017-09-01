Detectives look for drivers spotted near murder scene in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Homicide detectives in Bradenton want to find the drivers of three vehicles that were seen in the area where the body of a 20-year-old man was found on Tuesday.
According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Cory Iwanski’s mother reported him missing on Monday after she couldn’t get a hold of him for two days. He was discovered dead the following day in a vehicle parked on the 3100 block of 53rd Ave. Detectives said he suffered trauma to the body and foul play is suspected. They are waiting on the results of an autopsy to determine his exact cause of death.
Surveillance photos show three vehicles in the area where Iwanski was found, and detectives are trying to identify the drivers. The vehicles are a Dodge Durango, a white Ford Expedition and a white pickup truck.
Anyone with information on their identities is asked to call the MCSO at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
