Deadly crash closes NB US 41 near Apollo Beach Blvd

By Published:
File photo

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A stretch of U.S. 41 is closed after a deadly crash in Hillsborough County.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies are at the scene of the 2-vehicle crash which happened just south of Apollo Beach Boulevard.

Northbound lanes on U.S. 41 are closed between Leisey Road and Apollo Beach Blvd.

The southbound lanes of U.S. 41 are open.

Investigators will be at the scene for a while.

Drivers are advised to use alternative routes for the next couple of hours.

