Convicted felon arrested for kidnapping, robbing 93-year-old Lake Placid man

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A convicted felon who was just released from prison two months ago is back behind bars after kidnapping and robbing a 93-year-old man, deputies said.

Jerry Lee Callahan Fields, 21, was arrested in connection with a violent home invasion in Lake Placid on August 18 after a tipster recognized him in surveillance photos released by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and notified the cops.

The victim had told investigators he answered his door and came face-to-face Fields who displayed his gun and told him to go inside and sit down. Fields rummaged through his belongings and took his wallet and his car keys. He forced the victim to go outside and get his silver Kia Forte. Then, he forced the victim into the back seat, hopped into the driver’s seat and drove to the Heartland National Bank and then to the Bank of America in unsuccessful attempts to get money from the victim’s account, according to the sheriff’s office.

They returned to the home and Fields threatened to kill the victim if he called the police. Then he fled.

Deputies said the victim was injured when Fields pushed him down.

Fields was arrested in 2014 after stole a woman’s purse at a hotel in Lake Placid. He used her credit card at a nearby gas station, and again 13 minutes later at a liquor store and once again 40 minutes later at McDonald’s. He was quickly identified in security footage from two of the establishments, and that purse and another stolen purse were later found inside his home.

He was sentenced to five years in prison and was released on parole on July 7 after serving less than six months.

He now faces charges of armed burglary, armed robbery, kidnapping, carjacking, aggravated abuse of an elderly person with a firearm, exploitation of an elderly person and possession of a firearm by an habitual violent offender.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES