Buccaneers place DL Lambert, DE Tu’ikolovatu on IR

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed defensive lineman DaVonte Lambert and rookie defensive tackle Stevie Tu’ikolovatu on injured reserve.

Lambert, who has a wrist injury, started five of 11 games he appeared in last season. Tu’ikolovatu, who injured his right knee during the preseason, was a seventh-round pick this year from Southern California.

The team also announced Friday that defensive end George Johnson and long snapper Andrew DePaola have been released.

