Ayala agrees to seek death penalty in the future

By Published:
In a press conference on the steps of the Orange County Courthouse, Florida Orange-Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala announces Thursday, March 16, 2017, that her office will no longer pursue the death penalty as a sentence in any case brought before the 9th Judicial Circuit of Florida. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — Orange-Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala says she will comply with a state Supreme Court decision and seek the death penalty in future cases if it is unanimously recommended by a panel of her assistant prosecutors.

Ayala previously announced she would stop seeking the death penalty altogether.

Gov. Rick Scott reassigned her death penalty-eligible cases to State Attorney Brad King. The governor’s move was upheld by the court Thursday.

The court said Ayala was wrong to have a blanket policy of not seeking the death penalty.

During a news conference Friday Ayala said she’ll appoint a panel of seven prosecutors to decide whether to seek death on a case-by-case basis. Ayala said she wants her panel to be unanimous on the death penalty, because that’s how juries work in the state of Florida.

She said some members of the panel have supported the death penalty in the past.

Ayala said the cases that have been taken from her office will continue to be prosecuted by King.

