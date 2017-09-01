59-year-old man stabbed, killed during argument in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police are investigating a fatal stabbing Friday night.

The stabbing occurred at 7271/2 19th Avenue South.

Preliminary information says that two men who live at the address got into an altercation.

A 59-year-old man died of stab wounds at the scene.

The other man, age 68, is being treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

No further information was immediately released.

