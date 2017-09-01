4 survive after plane goes off runway, into water in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A plane carrying four people went off the runway at Albert Whitted Airport on Friday morning.
It happened around 10:44 a.m.
Authorities say the small plane went into the water while trying to take off from the airport.
Two people on the plane swam to safety, the other two were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard. Everyone is expected to be okay.
Albert Whitted Airport is located at 107 8th Ave. S.E. in St. Petersburg.
Stay with WFLA.com for updates about this breaking story.
