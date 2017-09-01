4 survive after plane goes off runway, into water in St. Pete

By Published: Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) —  A plane carrying four people went off the runway at Albert Whitted Airport on Friday morning.

It happened around 10:44 a.m.

Authorities say the small plane went into the water while trying to take off from the airport.

Two people on the plane swam to safety, the other two were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard. Everyone is expected to be okay.

Albert Whitted Airport is located at 107 8th Ave. S.E. in St. Petersburg.

Stay with WFLA.com for updates about this breaking story.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s