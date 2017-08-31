VIDEO: 3 sought in connection with shooting altercation at Tampa Travelodge

By Published:
Tampa Police Department

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying at least three people involved in a shooting altercation in Tampa.

The incident happened at the Travelodge on 2901 E. Busch Blvd on August 23.  No injuries were reported.

Surveillance video shows a man in red, who is believed to be involved, walking through a hallway and later leaving in a gray or silver Buick. In another shot, a man in black is seen traipsing through the hallway and checking the stairwell. He approaches with his gun drawn and fires through the railing. He’s later seen running down the stairs and fleeing the complex.

Police said a light colored or silver Mitsubishi with an unknown driver is associated with the shooter. They are working to identify everyone involved.

Anyone with information on their identities is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477. You may be eligible for a cash reward.

