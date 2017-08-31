Tropical Storm Irma strengthening, expected to be major hurricane by Labor Day

By Published:

(WFLA) – Tropical Storm Irma is strengthening quickly in the eastern Atlantic.

“It should be a major hurricane by Labor Day. Even early next week, the storm is still east of the Caribbean Islands, so we will be watching this system for about two weeks,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann.

As of 5 a.m. on Thursday, Irma was about 590 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. Irma is moving at a speed around 12 mph.

Irma is expected to continue to move in a west-northwestward motion through Thursday night and then move in a westward motion on Friday.

No coastal watches or warnings are in effect.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP-CLICKED STORIES

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s