Tropical Storm Irma strengthening, expected to be major hurricane by Labor Day

(WFLA) – Tropical Storm Irma is strengthening quickly in the eastern Atlantic.
“It should be a major hurricane by Labor Day. Even early next week, the storm is still east of the Caribbean Islands, so we will be watching this system for about two weeks,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann.
As of 5 a.m. on Thursday, Irma was about 590 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. Irma is moving at a speed around 12 mph.
Irma is expected to continue to move in a west-northwestward motion through Thursday night and then move in a westward motion on Friday.
No coastal watches or warnings are in effect.
