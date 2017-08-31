Tarpon Springs police search for missing, endangered man with autism

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tarpon Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing, endangered 32-year-old man with autism who was reported missing this morning.
Christopher Lee Jones left his home in the 600 Block of Haven Pl. to take out the trash around 7:00 pm Wednesday evening and has not been seen since.
Christopher wears glasses and was last seen wearing a white shirt, tan shorts or light colored seep plants and flip flops. He is not carrying an ID.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 727-938-2849.
