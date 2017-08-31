Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off against Washington Redskins in preseason finale

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Washington Redskins at Raymond James Stadium Thursday in the Bucs’ preseason finale.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on News Channel 8.

The Bucs are 1-3 on the preseason, having lost to the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.

After tonight’s game, the roster will move from 90 to 53.

The Bucs open the regular season against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 10.

Stay tuned after the game tonight for Bucs Bonus right here on News Channel 8 with Dan Lucas and Annie Sabo. 

Refresh this page during the game for live, in-game updates.

