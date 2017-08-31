Suspicious death in Sarasota ruled a homicide

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The suspicious death of a 31-year-old man in Sarasota was ruled a homicide.

The Sarasota Police Department received a 911 call Monday in reference to a deceased male in the area of 22nd Street and Palmadelia Avenue.

The victim, later identified as Travis Combs was found dead on the scene. No further details were provided. Sarasota detectives said they are not ready to release more details about the case, but they’re asking anyone with information regarding his death to call Detective Kim Laster at 941-364-7327 or Crimestoppers at 941-366-TIPS.

