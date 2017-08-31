Suspicious death in Sarasota ruled a homicide

By Published:

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The suspicious death of a 31-year-old man in Sarasota was ruled a homicide.

The Sarasota Police Department received a 911 call Monday in reference to a deceased male in the area of 22nd Street and Palmadelia Avenue.

The victim, later identified as Travis Combs was found dead on the scene.  No further details were provided.  Sarasota detectives said they are not ready to release more details about the case, but they’re asking anyone with information regarding his death to call Detective Kim Laster at 941-364-7327 or Crimestoppers at 941-366-TIPS.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP-CLICKED STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s