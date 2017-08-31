Suspects sought after skimmer found at ATM in Haines City

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Haines City Police Department is looking for two people who placed a skimming device on a drive-thru ATM.
Employees of Citizens Bank & Trust, located on US-27, found the device at a drive-thru ATM and notified the agency.
Police said over 40 cards belonging to Citizen Bank & Trust customers were compromised.
The department released surveillance photos of two men who may be responsible.
One is wearing a “BLACKWATER” shirt and seems to have both arms heavily tattooed. There appears to be a tattoo of the Virgin Mary on his right forearm.
Anyone with information on their identities is asked to call the department immediately.
