St. Pete Fire Rescue crews help evacuate animals in Houston floodwaters

HOUSTON (WFLA) – St. Petersburg Fire Rescue crews are working hard to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

St. Pete Fire Rescue tweeted photos on Thursday, showing multiple dogs aboard a boat.

Another photo showed the rescue of a horse in floodwater that almost reached the horse’s chest.

