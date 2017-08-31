St. Pete Fire Rescue crews help evacuate animals in Houston floodwaters

(Source: St. Pete Fire Rescue)
(Source: St. Pete Fire Rescue)

HOUSTON (WFLA) – St. Petersburg Fire Rescue crews are working hard to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

St. Pete Fire Rescue tweeted photos on Thursday, showing multiple dogs aboard a boat.

Another photo showed the rescue of a horse in floodwater that almost reached the horse’s chest.

(Source: St. Pete Fire Rescue)

You can donate to the Red Cross by going to its website, calling 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669) or texting 90999 to donate $10. The money goes toward recovery efforts.

