Results of investigation into death of beloved manatee Snooty to be announced today

BRADENTON, Fla.(WFLA) — Board members for the South Florida Museum in Bradenton are holding a news conference regarding the death investigation of Snooty the world’s oldest-known manatee.

In a release sent to the media, they say they will be talking about new details surrounding the manatee’s death.

Snooty died in July when employees say he entered an access tank and couldn’t get out. He drowned.

Board members at the time called it a “tragic accident.” They said that the access panel is typically bolted and had not been opened in five years. In June the USDA inspected the facility and found no problems.

Thursday’s news conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

