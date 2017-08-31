Publix Apron Back to the Table: Sausage Butternut Squash Ravioli with Sage-Ricotta Bruschetta

Name: Sausage-Butternut Squash Ravioli with Sage-Ricotta Bruschetta
Total Time – 35 minutes (Makes 6 servings)
APRONS ADVICE
Complete your meal with a fresh salad blend and fruit parfaits for dessert.
Don’t enjoy the taste of sage? Substitute an equal amount of fresh parsley instead.
MEAL SHOPPING LIST
Meat
1 lb mild Italian chicken sausage
Produce
2 shallots
6 cloves fresh garlic
1 tablespoon + 6 large leaves fresh sage
1 bag fresh (or frozen) prediced butternut squash (12–15 oz)
3 cups fresh baby spinach
Bakery
8 oz Baguette
Frozen
10 oz cheese ravioli pasta (or fresh)
Dairy
2 tablespoons herb garlic butter
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
3/4 cup whole milk ricotta cheese
Dry Grocery
3 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth (or stock)
1 cup chunky roasted garlic pasta sauce
Pantry
1/4 cup olive oil
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
COOKING SEQUENCE
Prepare sausage through step 1 and start pasta (15 minutes)
Prepare bruschetta and complete sausage; serve (20 minutes)
Recipe: Sausage-Butternut Squash Ravioli
Ingredients:
2 shallots, finely chopped
6 cloves fresh garlic, finely chopped
1 tablespoon fresh sage, finely chopped
1 lb mild Italian chicken sausage
3 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth (or stock)
10 oz frozen (or fresh) cheese ravioli pasta
1 bag fresh (or frozen) prediced butternut squash (12–15 oz)
2 tablespoons herb garlic butter
3 cups fresh baby spinach
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Steps:
1. Chop shallots, garlic, and sage. Remove sausage from casing (wash hands). Preheat large, nonstick sauté pan on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Place sausage, garlic, and shallots in pan; cook 5–6 minutes, stirring to crumble meat, until no pink remains. Remove from pan; set aside.
2. Pour stock in same pan; bring to a boil, then add pasta. Cook pasta 6 minutes, then add butternut squash. Cook 6–7 more minutes, stirring occasionally, or until most of the liquid has been absorbed and pasta and squash is tender.
3. Reduce heat to low; return sausage mixture to pan. Stir in butter, spinach, and sage; cook and stir 3–4 minutes or until squash breaks apart. Remove pan from heat; stir in cheese. Serve.
CALORIES (per 1/6 recipe) 290kcal; FAT 11g; SAT FAT 6g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 95mg; SODIUM 1270mg; CARB 21g; FIBER 3g;
SUGARS 3g; PROTEIN 25g; VIT A 150%; VIT C 30%; CALC 25%; IRON 15%
Recipe: Sage-Ricotta Bruschetta
Total Time – 20 minutes (Makes 6 servings)
Ingredients:
8 oz Bakery baguette, sliced
1/4 cup olive oil
6 large sage leaves
1 cup chunky roasted garlic pasta sauce
3/4 cup whole milk ricotta cheese
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Steps:
1. Preheat large, nonstick sauté pan on medium-high 4–5 minutes. Cut bread into 1/2-inch-thick slices. Place oil in pan; add sage leaves and cook 2 minutes or until leaves start to curl. Remove leaves and drain on a paper towel. Add bread slices to same pan and coat both sides in oil; cook 1–2 minutes, on each side, or until toasted (in batches, if needed).
2. Place pasta sauce in microwave-safe dish; cook on HIGH for 1 minute or until hot. Crumble crispy sage leaves; combine with ricotta, salt, and pepper. Spread pasta sauce on each bread slice; top with a dollop of ricotta. Serve.
CALORIES (per 1/6 recipe) 260kcal; FAT 15g; SAT FAT 4g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 15mg; SODIUM 500mg; CARB 25g; FIBER 1g;
SUGARS 4g; PROTEIN 8g; VIT A 8%; VIT C 6%; CALC 8%; IRON 10%