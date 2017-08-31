Possible gas leak prompts evacuation at Steinbrenner HS in Lutz

LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) – A building at Steinbrenner High School in Lutz has been evacuated due to a possible gas leak.

A Hillsborough County School District spokesperson said that building number 300 was evacuated.

Hillsborough Fire Rescue crews are at the school testing for gas and looking for a possible leak.

Students and staff have been moved to Martinez Middle School.

No injuries have been reported.

Steinbrenner High School is located at 5575 Lutz Lake Fern Road in Lutz.

