Possible gas leak prompts evacuation at Steinbrenner HS in Lutz

LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) – A building at Steinbrenner High School in Lutz has been evacuated due to a possible gas leak.
A Hillsborough County School District spokesperson said that building number 300 was evacuated.
Hillsborough Fire Rescue crews are at the school testing for gas and looking for a possible leak.
Students and staff have been moved to Martinez Middle School.
No injuries have been reported.
Steinbrenner High School is located at 5575 Lutz Lake Fern Road in Lutz.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Tropical Storm Irma strengthens to Category 2 hurricane
- Report: Snooty’s death a result of a preventable accident
- Pinellas Park Police: Boyfriend used ax to save girlfriend from home invader
- Tarpon Springs police search for missing, endangered man with autism
- Crews preparing to remove Confederate monument in Tampa
- Tampa Bay Harvey Help: Local organizations drop-off spots, collections
- Gulf-to-Bay in Clearwater reopens after deadly motorcycle crash
- Mourners remember Princess Diana on 20th anniversary of her death