New dating app makes you chat before seeing match’s photo

By Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WLFA) — Want to find true love based on a soul connection and not on looks? Well, this app is for you!

The dating app called Taffy wants people to establish a connection before they judge their match based on their appearance.

So, how exactly does this work?

Basically, you won’t be able to see your match’s picture – all you will see is their name, age and a one liner they write to catch your attention.

Then, after you establish a conversation with someone and chat for a bit their picture will become visible to you.

The app is available for Apple and Andriod phones starting Thursday.

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s