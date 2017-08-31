Mourners remember Princess Diana on 20th anniversary of her death

By Published: Updated:
Princes William and Harry visited a memorial for their mother, Princess Diana. NBC News image

LONDON (AP) – Mourners are paying tribute to Princess Diana near the spot in Paris where a deadly car accident killed her 20 years ago, placing flowers, photos and written notes in memory of the beloved British royal.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo arrived around 7 a.m. with a large bouquet which she placed at the Flame of Liberty, a golden memorial above the Alma Tunnel, where the crash took place.

The golden flame has become an unofficial memorial to Diana.

A French woman paying tribute, Yvette Demilio, remembered Diana as “a modern mother with a strong character and a strong heart. She was also a fashion icon and, it is true, I loved her a lot.”

An Australian woman cried at the site without speaking. Linda Grant, from Britain, said that “it’s like it was yesterday still, which means she is still here in our hearts. She has never gone away and she never will. She never will.”

People are also placing floral tributes, photos and personal messages at the gates of Kensington Palace. Admirers began paying tribute to Diana at the time she died before dawn, placing candles shaped in the letter “D” at the gates of the London palace that had been her home.

On Wednesday, Princes William and Harry talked with well-wishers in London after paying tribute to their mother on the eve of the 20th anniversary of her death.

The 36-year-old princess died in the early hours of Aug. 31, 1997. Her Mercedes, pursued by paparazzi, crashed into a concrete pillar in the Alma Tunnel in Paris while traveling at more than 60 mph. Diana, her boyfriend Dodi Fayed and their driver Henri Paul were all killed. Her bodyguard, Trevor Rees-Jones, was injured but survived.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP-CLICKED STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s