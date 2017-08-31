Motorists seeing gas prices go up 20-30 cents in Tampa Bay area

Paul_Mueller By Published:

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla.  (WFLA) – As the waters begin to recede and show the devastation and destruction caused by what was once Hurricane Harvey, AAA Florida wants drivers to stay calm.

That’s despite the fact some of the largest and most critical refineries in the nation were right in Harvey’s path.

Ten refineries are now closed and that’s where much of the Bay area’s fuel comes from.

“Well there’s no need to hit the panic button just yet,” Josh Carrasco of AAA Florida told News Channel 8.  “One thing that we haven’t seen is the price of crude oil going up during the course of this event and that’s really causing gas prices to not spike as high as it could.”

After some of those refineries do open up, AAA expects the prices to go back down.

Meantime, Bay area drivers are already feeling the pain at the pump.

“I think last time I filled up was $2.10ish,” said Max Clifton as he filled up his tank.  “Now what is it?  $2.39?”

Ryan Coppert of Upright Solutions says he’s definitely feeling a pinch at the pump.

“I’m a general contractor so it effects our business tremendously,” he told us.  “We fill it up every morning now. We try to keep it on full. We used to be OK to run it down a little bit but now we keep it on full.”

Harvey is also causing temporary shifts in the flow of oil and gasoline around the world after taking down a huge chunk of U.S. refining capacity.

It will be days or even weeks before the energy sector in the southeast Texas Gulf Coast is back to normal operations. The region accounts for about 3 percent of the U.S. economy and is a crucial export market for oil and chemicals.

Damage estimates are soaring, and economists say the storm and flooding could knock a fraction of a point off national economic growth in the third quarter.

Read more stories about Harvey here

You can donate to the Red Cross by going to its website, calling 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669) or texting 90999 to donate $10. The money goes toward recovery efforts.

Give Now

  • Grab your phone
  • Text REDCROSS to 90999 to donate $10 now.

Or, Donate Online

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s