Manatee Co. families remember lost loved ones on International Overdose Awareness Day

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Thursday is International Overdose Awareness Day and people all over the nation will attend vigils and rallies to remember those whose lives were lost to drugs.

Statistics for the opioid crisis are not only shocking, they’re scary.

The statistics are even scarier for one Bradenton woman who has lost several family members to the crisis.

“I lost my 45-year-old son in December of ’14. I lost my 29-year-old grandson in August of ’15. Two weeks later, we lost my other son’s girlfriend,” said Gerrie Stanhope.

Stanhope was the one to find her son dead in the bathroom at her house.

“I knocked on the door. He didn’t answer. I called his name. He didn’t answer. I pounded on the door. He didn’t answer. I tried the handle, and the door was open.”

That’s the kind of pain she doesn’t want any other parent to feel.

“The opioid crisis is a thief. It is stealing the lives of our loved ones,” she said.

Not only her loved ones, but hundreds throughout Manatee County.

“They’re dropping like flies. I mean, so many people that grew up with my kids. They are just gone.”

She talked through her pain Thursday to hopefully get other’s attention.

“Manatee County people, wake up! Anyone with the disease of addiction, try to get some help, because if you keep using, you will die. You will.”

Stanhope is grateful President Trump has called the opioid crisis a national emergency, but she wonders if that will change anything.

“I understand he declared it, but what is he doing about it? I know Governor Scott declared a state of emergency in the state of Florida awhile back and they released money. I have no idea where that money went or what it’s doing,” Stanhope said.

Addiction is a battle many have lost, but a solution is what she’ll keep fighting for and she’s asking others to do the same.

“Just keep on praying. Keep on loving your kid. That’s about all you can do.”

There’s a rally Thursday at the Coliseum in Bradenton, beginning at 6:30 p.m. There will be a walk, people can light candles to remember lives lost to drug overdose and Narcan will be handed out to those who still have friends and family members who are still using.

