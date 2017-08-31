LA to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The City Council has voted to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day as an official Los Angeles holiday.
Councilmembers voted 14-1 to make the second Monday in October a day to commemorate indigenous, aboriginal and native people. It will be a paid holiday for city employees.
Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, a member of the Wyandotte Nation tribe, pushed for the switch. Some activists view Christopher Columbus as a symbol of genocide for native peoples.
Councilman Joe Buscaino was the lone “no” vote on Wednesday. He sided with Italian-Americans, who view Columbus Day as a celebration of their national heritage.
Los Angeles joins San Francisco and several other cities nationwide in honoring native Americans in lieu of Columbus.
WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –
- New dating app makes you chat before seeing match’s photo
- $5 Target wine line is here
- Cows stranded in flooded Sarasota County pasture
- Disney Springs has new magical treat for adults
- Social media shows #Harvey devastation
>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
the latest trending news straight from social media.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.