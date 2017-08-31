Hillsborough deputies join Speed Busters in Brandon school zones

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – News Channel 8 is continuing our school coverage with Speed Busters. This time, the speeders didn’t get away, because Hillsborough County deputies joined News Channel 8 Traffic Reporter Leslee Lacey on an expensive speed bust.

The price of a ticket increases when you’re caught speeding in a school zone.

Speed Busters is a viewer driven series. Viewers let Leslee know where the lead feet are located and Leslee brings their concerns to the powers that be. So, Leslee thought it’s only fair to have those powers choose where they believe speeding is an issue.

She and a group of traffic enforcement deputies headed to Brandon.

Located near Brooker Elementary School are Bell Shoals and Bryan roads, where there are three school zones.

Deputy Robert Bateman says Bryan Road was chosen because it’s a hot spot for speeders and they want to keep children safe.

“Bryan Road is where there is an elementary school. A lot of kids are walking now due to the busing that they’ve taken away, the courtesy busing. So now we have a lot more kids on the roadway, along with the traffic.”

So Leslee Speed Busted with a few of the deputies and discovered they have three radar laser guns on their motorcycles. She was impressed at the high tech equipment and received some tips on how to speed bust from the pros.

Deputy Burchell pulled someone over doing 45 mph on Bryan Road, which has a 35 mph speed limit. The school zone was not active at the time, but was close to being activated.

Within minutes of clocking drivers, Deputy Burchell pulled over another vehicle going 53 mph.

Then they headed to Bell Shoals Road, which had two back-to-back active school zones.

Leslee asked Deputy Robert Bateman, who is a former student at Brooker Elementary, if getting a ticket in an active school zone will cost more than a regular speeding ticket.

“Basically yes. Basically, the fines are going to go up in increments of $150,” replied Bateman.

Brandon resident Rachael Bliss was busted going 38 in the 20 mph school zone.

“Did you realize you were speeding?” asked Leslee.

“I didn’t, I normally slow down because I have kids, so I always slow down at school zones,” replied Bliss.

Leslee asked Deputy Bateman how much the ticket was.

“Three hundred ninety three dollars,” he replied.

“She was pretty nice though, wasn’t she?” Leslee asked.

“She was very nice. She understood what she had done,” Deputy Bateman replied. “Understood she was going to get a ticket for it and still took it in stride.”

“Was she shocked it was almost $400 dollars?” asked Leslee.

“She was a little shocked at the price.” said Bateman.

During Leslee’s Speed Bust, Hillsborough County deputies completed 22 traffic stops. Nine were for school zone violations. Deputies told Leslee they choose different school zones throughout the year and their policy is to continue to enforce them during the school year.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP-CLICKED STORIES