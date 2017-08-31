Tampa Bay Harvey Help: Local organizations drop-off spots, collections

Volunteers help a woman after she was rescued by boat from her home in Beaumont, Texas, in the aftermath of Harvey on Wednesday Aug. 30, 2017. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

(WFLA) – It’s been nearly a week since Hurricane Harvey hit Texas and Louisiana and it feels like there is no end in sight. If you’ve seen the heartbreaking images devastation and destruction, you may be wondering how you can help.

Many organizations are doing vital work to aid an increasing number of people in need.  We have a running list of organizations that are helping Harvey relief efforts.  Find out how you can help them bring comfort to those affected.

Donate to organizations in Tampa Bay:  

Various sports teams in the Tampa Bay area have started drives to collect essential items for the victims of Harvey.  

  • The Palm Harbor Panthers, the Westchase Colts and the Valrico Rams are collecting items from 7:00-6:30 during their game on Saturday.  Location is 3120 Tampa Road Oldsmar GT Bray Park.
  • Manatee Wildcats, the Dave City Bulldogs and Southshore Longhorns will be playing games and collecting from 9:00-5:00. Location 5502 33rd Ave Drive West Bradenton Fl Lakewood Ranch Park.
  • The East Manatee Bulldogs, Hardee Wildcats, South Pasco Predators, and Westchase Colts will be playing games and collecting from 9-6:30. Location, 5350 Lakewood Ranch blvd Bradenton Fl Land O’ Lakes.
  • The South Pasco Predators, Fishhawk Wolfpack and Valrico Rams will be playing games and collecting from 9:00-6:00 Location 3032 Collier Prkw, Land O Lakes Fl Tampa Pal Field.
  • The Tampa Titans, PAL Jr Bucs, Antioch Redskins, Valrico Rams, and East Manatee Bulldogs will be playing games and collecting from 9:00-5:30 Location, 1924 West Diana Street Tampa Fl.

Patio Lane and Awning Works Inc, of Clearwater, Florida is accepting Hurricane Harvey donations between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday, August 31.

  • Location is 10820 US Hwy 19 N., Clearwater, FL 33764
  • Items most needed include diapers, baby wipes, baby formula , hand sanitizer,non-perishablee food, sweatpants, socks, underwear  towels, bottled water, basic toiletries, travel size toiletries, blankets, pillows, dog food, and cat food.

Other drop off locations:

  • Gulf High School: 5355 School Rd, New Port Richey, FL 34652
  • Millennium Academy: 10005 Ridge Rd, New Port Richey, FL 34654
  • Greg Pilkington campaign headquarters: 3102 State Road 60 East, Valrico, Florida
  • Caroline Contractors, 18039 N US 41, Lutz 33549 (M-F, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Donate to the Red Cross:  

  • Grab your phone
  • Text REDCROSS to 90999 to donate $10 now.

Or, Donate Online
Donate to the Red Cross online here.

Donate to organizations in Texas and Louisiana:  

Help the Homeless:
Houston Coalition for the Homeless

Food Banks:  
Houston Food Bank
Galveston Food Bank
Food Bank of the Golden Crescent
Corpus Christi FoodBank
Southeast Texas Food Bank
Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley
Brazos Valley Food Bank
Central Texas Food Bank
San Antonio Food Bank

Help Children:  
Texas Diaper Bank
Driscoll Children’s Hospital

Help Pets:
The SPCA of Texas
Austin Pets Alive!
Houston Humane Society

Relief efforts:
Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund
South Texas Blood and Tissue Center
St. Bernard Project
Global Giving

Help those with medical needs:
Portlight
Direct Relief USA

