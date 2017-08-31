Tampa Bay Harvey Help: Local organizations drop-off spots, collections

(WFLA) – It’s been nearly a week since Hurricane Harvey hit Texas and Louisiana and it feels like there is no end in sight. If you’ve seen the heartbreaking images devastation and destruction, you may be wondering how you can help.

Many organizations are doing vital work to aid an increasing number of people in need. We have a running list of organizations that are helping Harvey relief efforts. Find out how you can help them bring comfort to those affected.

Donate to organizations in Tampa Bay:

Various sports teams in the Tampa Bay area have started drives to collect essential items for the victims of Harvey.

The Palm Harbor Panthers, the Westchase Colts and the Valrico Rams are collecting items from 7:00-6:30 during their game on Saturday. Location is 3120 Tampa Road Oldsmar GT Bray Park.

Manatee Wildcats, the Dave City Bulldogs and Southshore Longhorns will be playing games and collecting from 9:00-5:00. Location 5502 33rd Ave Drive West Bradenton Fl Lakewood Ranch Park.

The East Manatee Bulldogs, Hardee Wildcats, South Pasco Predators, and Westchase Colts will be playing games and collecting from 9-6:30. Location, 5350 Lakewood Ranch blvd Bradenton Fl Land O’ Lakes.

blvd The South Pasco Predators, Fishhawk Wolfpack and Valrico Rams will be playing games and collecting from 9:00-6:00 Location 3032 Collier Prkw, Land O Lakes Fl Tampa Pal Field.

Wolfpack The Tampa Titans, PAL Jr Bucs, Antioch Redskins, Valrico Rams, and East Manatee Bulldogs will be playing games and collecting from 9:00-5:30 Location, 1924 West Diana Street Tampa Fl.

Patio Lane and Awning Works Inc, of Clearwater, Florida is accepting Hurricane Harvey donations between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday, August 31.

Location is 10820 US Hwy 19 N., Clearwater, FL 33764

Items most needed include diapers, baby wipes, baby formula , hand sanitizer,non-perishablee food, sweatpants, socks, underwear towels, bottled water, basic toiletries, travel size toiletries, blankets, pillows, dog food, and cat food.

Other drop off locations:

Gulf High School: 5355 School Rd, New Port Richey, FL 34652

Millennium Academy: 10005 Ridge Rd, New Port Richey, FL 34654

Greg Pilkington campaign headquarters: 3102 State Road 60 East, Valrico, Florida

Caroline Contractors, 18039 N US 41, Lutz 33549 (M-F, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Donate to the Red Cross:

Grab your phone

Text REDCROSS to 90999 to donate $10 now.

Or, Donate Online

Donate to the Red Cross online here.

Donate to organizations in Texas and Louisiana:

Help the Homeless:

Houston Coalition for the Homeless

Food Banks:

Houston Food Bank

Galveston Food Bank

Food Bank of the Golden Crescent

Corpus Christi FoodBank

Southeast Texas Food Bank

Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley

Brazos Valley Food Bank

Central Texas Food Bank

San Antonio Food Bank

Help Children:

Texas Diaper Bank

Driscoll Children’s Hospital

Help Pets:

The SPCA of Texas

Austin Pets Alive!

Houston Humane Society

Relief efforts:

Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund

South Texas Blood and Tissue Center

St. Bernard Project

Global Giving

Help those with medical needs:

Portlight

Direct Relief USA

