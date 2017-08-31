Help Victims of Hurricane Harvey

-The American Red Cross is accepting donations on its website. You can also text HARVEY to 90999 to donate $10.

-AmeriCares takes medicine and supplies to survivors.

-Catholic Charities provides food, clothing, shelter and support services to those from all religious backgrounds.

-Donations to the Salvation Army can be made online, by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769) or texting STORM to 51555.

———————————————-

-AABB, which coordinates a task force to manage blood collection efforts during disasters, is asking for blood donations. Most in demand: those with type O-positive blood.

If you want to donate blood contact the following organizations:

• AABB: 301-907-6977

• America’s Blood Centers

• American Red Cross: 1-800-RED CROSS

• Armed Services Blood Program: 703-681-5979

——————————————————

Houston Charities:

-The Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund

-Houston Food Bank and the Food Bank of Corpus Christi

-Carter BloodCare covers hospitals in north, central and east Texas. To donate, call 877-571-1000 or text DONATE4LIFE to 444-999.

-To help animals suffering from the disaster, visit the Houston Humane Society or the San Antonio Humane Society.

-The Texas Diaper Bank in San Antonio is asking for diapers and wipes, which can be dropped off in person or mailed to 5415 Bandera Road, Suite 504, San Antonio, Tex., 78238.