Col. Chad Chronister appointed interim Hillsborough County Sheriff

By Published: Updated:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Governor Rick Scott has finally announced his appointment for Hillsborough County Sheriff following Sheriff David Gee’s retirement.

Colonel Chad Chronister will be the new interim sheriff, Scott said at a press conference onThursday.

“He has 25 years as part of the sheriff’s office. He has been rising through the ranks. He has proven himself to be a wonderful leader. He exemplifies the mission of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office to serve, protect and defend the community while preserving the rights and dignity of all,” Scott said.

“To our community, your Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is here for you. Your HCSO will work hard for you. We will not let you down,” said Chronister after he took the podium.

Chronister is a 25-year veteran of the agency.  We’ve learned he Sheriff Gee had been grooming him for the position over the last year.

This is a developing story.  We will have more updates on WFLA.com soon.  

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP-CLICKED STORIES

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s