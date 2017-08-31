Col. Chad Chronister appointed interim Hillsborough County Sheriff

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Governor Rick Scott has finally announced his appointment for Hillsborough County Sheriff following Sheriff David Gee’s retirement.

Colonel Chad Chronister will be the new interim sheriff, Scott said at a press conference onThursday.

“He has 25 years as part of the sheriff’s office. He has been rising through the ranks. He has proven himself to be a wonderful leader. He exemplifies the mission of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office to serve, protect and defend the community while preserving the rights and dignity of all,” Scott said.

“To our community, your Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is here for you. Your HCSO will work hard for you. We will not let you down,” said Chronister after he took the podium.

Chronister is a 25-year veteran of the agency. We’ve learned he Sheriff Gee had been grooming him for the position over the last year.

This is a developing story. We will have more updates on WFLA.com soon.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP-CLICKED STORIES