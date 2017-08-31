FWC officers rescue more than 200 Texans

HOUSTON (WFLA) – Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers are continuing to assist in disaster response efforts in Houston.

FWC officers have rescued more than 200 Texans since being deployed by Governor Scott in response to Texas’ request for emergency assistance.

Nearly 125 FWC officers, more than 40 boats, 17 high water vehicles, two mobile command centers and eight shallow draft vessels are in Texas to support search and rescue and disaster response efforts.

You can donate to the Red Cross by going to its website, calling 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669) or texting 90999 to donate $10. The money goes toward recovery efforts.

