Florida Swift Water Rescue teams making difference after Hurricane Harvey

(WFLA) – Tampa Bay area first responders are proving they have everything it takes to help get the job down in Texas after Hurricane Harvey.

Harvey is long gone, but small towns like Beaumont are still underwater.

Water rescues are going on almost around the clock and some of Tampa Bay’s best teams are behind many of them.

Almost 100 members from Florida Swift Water Rescue teams are in Texas, representing Miami, Orlando and Tampa Bay.

Despite living in a state known for water, hurricanes and natural disasters, Steve Santana said every mission has its challenges.

“Hey, it’s water. We’re Florida. We see it all the time, but you get here and it’s nothing like Florida, even though it’s a lot of water,” he said.

Jenn Holloway has much more on these amazing teams and their journey in the video above.

Read more stories about Harvey here

You can donate to the Red Cross by going to its website, calling 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669) or texting 90999 to donate $10. The money goes toward recovery efforts.

Give Now

Grab your phone

Text REDCROSS to 90999 to donate $10 now.

Or, Donate Online