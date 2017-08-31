Disney apologizes after boy told he couldn’t attend princess party

PARIS, France (NBC News) — Disneyland Paris has apologized to a 3-year-old British boy who was told he couldn’t dress up as a princess because he’s a boy.
Noah McLean-Glass is a huge fan of Elsa from the hit film “Frozen.”
His mother says he loves to wear his “Elsa dress” – even to bed.
When his family planned a trip to Disneyland Paris, they thought it would be fun for him to take part in the “princess for a day” event.
But his mother was shocked when she was told boys could not take part – that the event was for girls only.
“I was so angry I literally couldn’t stop shaking for half an hour afterwards, it’s just – I was so shocked. I mean, I’m his mother, and if I’m okay with him doing it, who are Disney to tell me that he can’t do that? I don’t understand,” said Hayley McLean-Glass, Noah’s mother. “If a little girl went to Disneyland and wanted to do a pirate experience or a Spider-Man experience, there would be no way that they would stop a girl from doing that because there would be uproar, so why is it different for a boy?”
A statement from Disney said it is not their policy to exclude boys from the princess for a day experience.
Disneyland Paris apologized for the distress caused and pledged it would not happen again.
WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –
- 8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | Labor Day weekend
- CDC warns pet turtles linked to salmonella outbreak
- New dating app makes you chat before seeing match’s photo
- $5 Target wine line is here
- Cows stranded in flooded Sarasota County pasture
>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
the latest trending news straight from social media.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.