Disney apologizes after boy told he couldn’t attend princess party

PARIS, France (NBC News) — Disneyland Paris has apologized to a 3-year-old British boy who was told he couldn’t dress up as a princess because he’s a boy.

Noah McLean-Glass is a huge fan of Elsa from the hit film “Frozen.”

His mother says he loves to wear his “Elsa dress” – even to bed.

When his family planned a trip to Disneyland Paris, they thought it would be fun for him to take part in the “princess for a day” event.

But his mother was shocked when she was told boys could not take part – that the event was for girls only.

“I was so angry I literally couldn’t stop shaking for half an hour afterwards, it’s just – I was so shocked. I mean, I’m his mother, and if I’m okay with him doing it, who are Disney to tell me that he can’t do that? I don’t understand,” said Hayley McLean-Glass, Noah’s mother. “If a little girl went to Disneyland and wanted to do a pirate experience or a Spider-Man experience, there would be no way that they would stop a girl from doing that because there would be uproar, so why is it different for a boy?”

A statement from Disney said it is not their policy to exclude boys from the princess for a day experience.

Disneyland Paris apologized for the distress caused and pledged it would not happen again.

