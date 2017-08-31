Deputies seek help finding missing, endangered Tampa girl, 16

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing and endangered teen.

Investigators say Tiffany Velazquez, age 16, suffers from medical and mental disorders and may be in need of assistance.

She was last seen Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. when she walked away from her home on Banyon Court in Tampa.

Tiffany was wearing a pink long sleeve shirt and black and white pants. She is 5’ 6” tall and weighs 170 lbs.

Anyone who may have information about Tiffany’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

