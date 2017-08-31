Deadly motorcycle crash closes Gulf-to-Bay in Clearwater

Published: Updated:

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A deadly motorcycle crash has shut down one of Pinellas County’s busiest roads.

Clearwater police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue crews responded to the accident just after midnight at Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard and Hercules Avenue.

Investigators say a motorcycle driven by Joshua Douglass, 23, of Palm Harbor, was driving at a high rate of speed and crashed in to an SUV that was turning west onto Gulf-to-Bay from Hercules.

The impact of the crash broke the motorcycle in half and sent the motorcycle skidding into a nearby 7-Eleven gas station where it landed next to a gas pump. The motorcycle’s engine is in a ditch and motorcycle parts are scattered on the road.

Police say Douglass died from injuries suffered in the crash.

Investigators remain at the scene and Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard remains closed. Drivers should use alternate routes. Drew Street and Druid Boulevard are east-to-west alternate routes and Keene and Belcher roads are north-south alternates.

Those who are seeking to get to Clearwater High School should approach the school in the eastbound lanes on Gulf-to-Bay from Keene Road.

